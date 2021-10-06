This Matt Vasgersian Call Of Giancarlo Stanton Hit Is Absolutely Brutal

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN analyst Matt Vasgersian probably is wishing for a mulligan during Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Vasgersian let out his best home run call during a first inning at-bat by Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The only problem, however, is that the ball topped out about 15 feet short from the top of the Green Monster and, with Stanton admiring it from the plate, went for a two-out single.

“Oh, he got another one! He got another one!,” Vasgersian exclaimed during the ESPN broadcast. “No! It’s off the Monster. And Stanton, who put it into the home run trot thinking the same thing I was, is satisfied with a single. Oh my.”

You can listen to it here.

“Well, Fenway Park can giveth and Fenway Park can take it away,” Vasgersian added as a follow up.

Alex Rodriguez, who was the color analyst to Vasgersian’s play-by-play duties, didn’t provide much help.

“A game of inches, but in a one-game playoff anything can count,” Rodriguez said.