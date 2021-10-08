NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps the fallout of Matt Vasgersian’s no-good-very-bad call during the American League Wild Card Game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees didn’t end Tuesday night.

And no, not just because it remained a topic of conversation at the water cooler Wednesday morning — along with the hilarious call from Yankees broadcaster John Sterling.

Vasgersian, the play-by-play man for ESPN, has told executives he is leaving his position on “Sunday Night Baseball,” according to The New York Post.

Vasgersian, as baseball fans will remember, let out his best home run call for a two-out single by New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

“Oh, he got another one! He got another one!,” Vasgersian exclaimed during the ESPN broadcast. “No! It’s off the Monster. And Stanton, who put it into the home run trot thinking the same thing I was, is satisfied with a single. Oh my.”

You can listen to it here.

Vasgersian told The Post he wants to pursue pending deals with MLB Network and regional broadcasts for the Los Angeles Angels.