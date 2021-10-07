Max Scherzer Gives Awesome Postgame Interview After Dodgers Win

Max Scherzer had some old friends in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.
If you watched the National League Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, you probably noticed two people wearing Washington Nationals jerseys behind home plate. The duo was Scherzer’s former teammate Juan Soto and hitting coach Kevin Long.
Scherzer was seen running over to high-five them after Chris Taylor ended the thrilling winner-take-all game with a walk-off home run in the ninth.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner then celebrated with his team in epic fashion, walking around shirtless while popping champagne. After a bit of bubbly, Scherzer gave a pretty awesome postgame interview.
“Heck yeah you do,” Scherzer told TBS when they said the Dodgers were “partying hard. “You win a game like that, pins and needles all night long …. now we can party.”
Scherzer then was asked about having Soto and Long in attendance, but that didn’t come without some technical difficulties.
“You gotta get rid of this echo. I can’t talk,” Scherzer said. “I’m drunk. Whatever.
“It just means the world,” he told TBS after some technical difficulties. “When you win a World Series together you just have heart and you’ll always have that bond together. So for them to be here, this moment, that was awesome.”
Scherzer, Soto, Long and the Nationals won the World Series in 2019.