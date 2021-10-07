Max Scherzer Gives Awesome Postgame Interview After Dodgers Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer had some old friends in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

If you watched the National League Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, you probably noticed two people wearing Washington Nationals jerseys behind home plate. The duo was Scherzer’s former teammate Juan Soto and hitting coach Kevin Long.

Scherzer was seen running over to high-five them after Chris Taylor ended the thrilling winner-take-all game with a walk-off home run in the ninth.

Max Scherzer runs over to Juan Soto to celebrate the walk-off win ?pic.twitter.com/pRNg4TFBOq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2021

The three-time Cy Young Award winner then celebrated with his team in epic fashion, walking around shirtless while popping champagne. After a bit of bubbly, Scherzer gave a pretty awesome postgame interview.

“Heck yeah you do,” Scherzer told TBS when they said the Dodgers were “partying hard. “You win a game like that, pins and needles all night long …. now we can party.”