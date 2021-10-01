NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL’s Metropolitan Division is in a very interesting place as the 2021-22 season begins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers have been the mainstays of the division in recent years, with the Pens and Caps especially enjoying plenty of success. In recent years, though, the New York Islanders have established themselves as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, while the New York Rangers and even the New Jersey Devils continue to rebuild their rosters with high hopes for the relatively near future.

Oh, and then there’s the Carolina Hurricanes just lingering as a perennial playoff team, knocking on the door and trying to find a way to break through.

Put in a far more simple manner: The Metropolitan Division could break any number of ways this season, making it one of the more interesting groups to watch as the NHL returns to normal.

Here’s a preview of the Metro with teams listed in predicted order of finish.

New York Islanders (Odds to win division: +275)

Notable additions: Zdeno Chara, Zach Parise, Richard Panik

Notable subtractions: Nick Leddy, Travis Zajac

Outlook: The sky’s the limit on Long Island this season, right? The Islanders made a deep playoff run before ultimately meeting their demise at the hands of Tampa Bay (again), but this team is as good as any. Nothing about the offseason is overly impressive or discouraging, though the Isles did get some intriguing veteran leadership in Chara and Parise. What better way to christen the new barn than with a run at the Cup?