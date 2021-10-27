Mic’d-Up Highlights From Patriots-Jets Reveal Sideline Vibes Amid Blowout

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots on Sunday authored a good old-fashioned beatdown of the New York Jets.

New England earned a 54-13 win in front of a Gillette Stadium crowd that hasn’t witnessed such an easy, stress-free victory in quite a while. It was a needed performance from the Patriots, who understandably were fired up after entering the game with a 2-4 record.

The team’s official Twitter account shared a video Tuesday of mic’d-up highlights from the blowout win.

Take a look:

"We've gotta endure hardships…endure it but ???? ??."



The sideline huddles, the touchdown celebrations & more in Sunday's sights and sounds. pic.twitter.com/N8DUUeWCrh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2021

The video arrived a day after the Patriots shared a clip of Bill Belichick’s postgame speech in the locker room.

New England will look to get back to .500 when it visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.