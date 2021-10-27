Michael Brantley Has Historically Weird Night In Game 1 Loss For Astros

It wasn’t Houston’s night Tuesday, but Michael Brantley did have himself a historically weird night.

The Astros outfielder was impressive despite the 6-2 loss in Game 1 to the Atlanta Braves, collecting three hits in the defeat to tie teammates José Altuve and Carlos Correa for the most World Series three-hit games in team history.

In doing so, Brantley also became just the ninth player in World Series history to collect three hits with no runs or RBIs in a Game 1, joining Oakland Athletics outfielders Mark McGwire and Rickey Henderson as well as New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui among others.

There’s definitely a stat for everything.

