MLB Playoffs: Here’s Updated ALCS Schedule For Red Sox-Astros

The Houston Astros advanced to the American League Championship Series following a Game 4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon, and in doing so earned a date with the Boston Red Sox.

Houston defeated Chicago in the best-of-five series 3-1 to eliminate the White Sox one night after Boston did the same to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox, as you almost certainly have heard, claimed an identical 3-1 series win following consecutive walk-off victories over the 100-win Rays.

Boston and Houston now will play for the ALCS in the best-of-seven series. The Astros, who entered the postseason as the second seed behind the Rays, will have home-field advantage.

Here are the updated details for the ALCS:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, Red Sox at Astros, TBA (FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, Red Sox at Astros, TBA (FOX or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, Astros at Red Sox, TBA (FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, Astros at Red Sox, TBA (FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, Astros at Red Sox, TBA* (FS1)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, Red Sox at Astros, TBA* (FS1)

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, Red Sox at Astros, TBA* (FOX or FS1)

*If necessary