MLB Playoffs: Here Are Dates For ALCS As Red Sox Advance Past Rays

The Boston Red Sox are bound for the American League Championship Series following a 6-5 walk-off win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Monday.

The Red Sox won the best-of-five series 3-1 to eliminate the AL East champion Rays.

Boston now awaits either the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros, who will play Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday. Houston has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five.

Here are the dates for the ALCS:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, TBA

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBA

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, TBA

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBA

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBA*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, TBA*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBA*

*If necessary