MLB Playoffs: Here Are Dates For ALCS As Red Sox Advance Past Rays

The Boston Red Sox are bound for the American League Championship Series following a 6-5 walk-off win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Monday.
The Red Sox won the best-of-five series 3-1 to eliminate the AL East champion Rays.
Boston now awaits either the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros, who will play Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday. Houston has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five.
Here are the dates for the ALCS:
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, TBA
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBA
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, TBA
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBA
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBA*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, TBA*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBA*
*If necessary