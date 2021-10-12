MLB Playoffs: Here Are Dates For ALCS As Red Sox Advance Past Rays

Boston will face the winner of the Astros and White Sox

The Boston Red Sox are bound for the American League Championship Series following a 6-5 walk-off win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Monday.

The Red Sox won the best-of-five series 3-1 to eliminate the AL East champion Rays.

Boston now awaits either the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros, who will play Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday. Houston has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five.

Here are the dates for the ALCS:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, TBA
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBA
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, TBA
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBA
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBA*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, TBA*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBA*
*If necessary

