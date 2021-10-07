MLB Using Tom Brady To Promote Red Sox-Rays ALDS Was… Interesting

NESN Logo Sign In

The official MLB Twitter account certainly took an interesting approach to promoting the Red Sox-Rays American League Division Series.

In a pregame tweet, MLB billed the best-of-five slate as “The TB12 Series” and posted a graphic of — you guessed it — Tom Brady. The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who played two decades for the New England Patriots, was decked out in a split Red Sox-Rays jersey.

The TB12 Series begins tonight ? pic.twitter.com/7r8UV35gCL — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2021

Sure, Tampa Bay can claim Brady now. And MLB lucked out on the timing of it given the real “TB12” game — if it’s going to exist at all — came Sunday when the Buccaneers played the New England Patriots. But it still feels like a major reach.

Regardless of what you want to call it, the Red Sox and Rays will go head-to-head in the postseason for the first time since 2013 beginning Thursday at 8:07 p.m. ET.