Tanner Houck was the hero the Boston Red Sox needed Friday night, and he most certainly delivered.

The pitcher came in for the second inning after Chris Sale struggled after one and threw five innings of one-run ball. Houck gave up two hits, but did not surrender a walk and struck out five in Boston’s convincing 14-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Houck, who had been between Triple-A Worcester and Boston all season had some jitters before coming out of the bullpen, but being the competitor he is, he fed off the fans at Tropicana Field.

“I definitely had little butterflies at first, but once I got out there, threw my warmup pitches, I felt like I was pretty comfortable,” Houck told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I live for those moments where you’re in a different stadium, people yelling at you, all that stuff. I love that environment. And I love going out there and competing with my brothers.”

Houck isn’t too far removed from his Major League Baseball debut, but the nerves were a bit higher for Friday’s game.

“I would definitely say my nerves were a little bit more today than my (MLB) debut and during the Wild Card Game,” Houck said. “I remember growing up as a kid and just dreaming about pitching in games like these and just pitching in moments like that. So having that moment become real, it was definitely a real moment where I was, like, all right, let me take a step back, let me soak this in, but then let’s get to work.”

And get to work he did.