NASCAR Charlotte Lineup: Starting Order For Bank Of America Roval 400 Playoff Race

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Charlotte this weekend for the final race in the Round of 12.

Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday will play host to the Bank Of America Roval 400, the third and final leg of the Round of 12. Following the race, the top eight drivers in the playoff standings will head to the Round of 8.

Denny Hamlin, who already has clinched a spot in the next round with his win in Las Vegas, will start at the pole position.

Here is the full order for Sunday’s Bank Of America Roval 400.

1st — Denny Hamlin

2nd — Brad Keselowski

3rd — Joey Logano

4th — Christopher Bell

5th — Martin Truex Jr.

6th — Ryan Blaney

7th — Kevin Harvick

8th — Chase Elliott

9th — Kyle Busch

10th — Kyle Larson

11th — William Byron

12th — Alex Bowman

13th — Kurt Busch

14th — Austin Dillon

15th — Bubba Wallace

16th — Chris Buescher

17th — Erik Jones

18th — Michael McDowell

19th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20th — Anthony Alfredo

21st — Aric Almirola

22nd — Chase Briscoe

23rd — Cole Custer

24th — Ryan Newman

25th — Daniel Suarez

26th — Corey LaJoie

27th — Ross Chastain

28th — Quin Houff

29th — Tyler Reddick

30th — Matt DiBenedetto

31st — Ryan Preece

32nd — Cody Ware

33rd — A.J. Allmendinger

34th — Garrett Smithley

35th — Kyle Tilley

36th — Joey Hand

37th — Josh Bilicki

38th — Justin Haley

39th — Timmy Hill