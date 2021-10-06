NASCAR Charlotte Lineup: Starting Order For Bank Of America Roval 400 Playoff Race

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Charlotte this weekend for the final race in the Round of 12.
Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday will play host to the Bank Of America Roval 400, the third and final leg of the Round of 12. Following the race, the top eight drivers in the playoff standings will head to the Round of 8.
Denny Hamlin, who already has clinched a spot in the next round with his win in Las Vegas, will start at the pole position.
Here is the full order for Sunday’s Bank Of America Roval 400.
1st — Denny Hamlin
2nd — Brad Keselowski
3rd — Joey Logano
4th — Christopher Bell
5th — Martin Truex Jr.
6th — Ryan Blaney
7th — Kevin Harvick
8th — Chase Elliott
9th — Kyle Busch
10th — Kyle Larson
11th — William Byron
12th — Alex Bowman
13th — Kurt Busch
14th — Austin Dillon
15th — Bubba Wallace
16th — Chris Buescher
17th — Erik Jones
18th — Michael McDowell
19th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20th — Anthony Alfredo
21st — Aric Almirola
22nd — Chase Briscoe
23rd — Cole Custer
24th — Ryan Newman
25th — Daniel Suarez
26th — Corey LaJoie
27th — Ross Chastain
28th — Quin Houff
29th — Tyler Reddick
30th — Matt DiBenedetto
31st — Ryan Preece
32nd — Cody Ware
33rd — A.J. Allmendinger
34th — Garrett Smithley
35th — Kyle Tilley
36th — Joey Hand
37th — Josh Bilicki
38th — Justin Haley
39th — Timmy Hill