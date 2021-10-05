NESN Logo Sign In

Drivers hoping to continue their time in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are nearing put-up or shut-up time.

The rain-soaked YellaWood 500 at Talladega is now in the books, with Bubba Wallace earning the historic victory. However, he’s already eliminated from the playoffs, and just one race remains in the Round of 12 before the field gets cut by four.

It was a big Monday for some of the drivers who were barely holding onto the final spots. Joey Logano entered the race in seventh in the standings, but rocketed up to third with his third-place finish. Brad Keselowski, who finished second, jumped from eighth to fourth. Falling hard was Kyle Busch, who went from third to eighth with a brutal 27th-place finish at Talladega.

The bottom four drivers stayed the same from last week, though they did jockey spots.

Here are the standings as we approach the middle leg of the Round of 12.

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. Joey Logano

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kyle Busch

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Christopher Bell

11. William Byron

12. Alex Bowman

Next up is the Bank Of America Roval 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.