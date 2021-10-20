NASCAR Kansas Lineup: Starting Order For Hollywood Casino 400 Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

Time is running out for the drivers remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to jockey for position in the top four, and their penultimate opportunity will come Sunday in Kansas.

Kansas Speedway will host the second race of three in the Round of Eight with the Hollywood Casino 400.

Kyle Larson will be on the pole for the race, with Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Here is the full lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400.

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — Ryan Blaney

3rd — Brad Keselowski

4th — Kyle Busch

5th — Chase Elliott

6th — Denny Hamlin

7th — Martin Truex Jr.

8th — Joey Logano

9th — William Byron

10th — Christopher Bell

11th — Kevin Harvick

12th — Tyler Reddick

13th — Kurt Busch

14th — Austin Dillon

15th — Matt DiBenedetto

16th — Daniel Suarez

17th — Erik Jones

18th — Michael McDowell

19th — Chase Briscoe

20th — Aric Almirola

21st — Chris Buescher

22nd — Cole Custer

23rd — Corey LaJoie

24th — Ross Chastain

25th — Alex Bowman

26th — B.J. McLeod

27th — Bubba Wallace

28th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29th — Anthony Alfredo

30th — Josh Bilicki

31st — Ryan Newman

32nd — Ryan Preece

33rd — Justin Haley

34th — Ryan Ellis

35th — Quin Houff

36th — Cody Ware

37th — Chad Finchum

38th — David Starr

39th — Joey Gase

40th — Parker Kligerman