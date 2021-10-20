NASCAR Kansas Lineup: Starting Order For Hollywood Casino 400 Playoff Race

Time is running out for the drivers remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to jockey for position in the top four, and their penultimate opportunity will come Sunday in Kansas.
Kansas Speedway will host the second race of three in the Round of Eight with the Hollywood Casino 400.
Kyle Larson will be on the pole for the race, with Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.
Here is the full lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400.
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — Ryan Blaney
3rd — Brad Keselowski
4th — Kyle Busch
5th — Chase Elliott
6th — Denny Hamlin
7th — Martin Truex Jr.
8th — Joey Logano
9th — William Byron
10th — Christopher Bell
11th — Kevin Harvick
12th — Tyler Reddick
13th — Kurt Busch
14th — Austin Dillon
15th — Matt DiBenedetto
16th — Daniel Suarez
17th — Erik Jones
18th — Michael McDowell
19th — Chase Briscoe
20th — Aric Almirola
21st — Chris Buescher
22nd — Cole Custer
23rd — Corey LaJoie
24th — Ross Chastain
25th — Alex Bowman
26th — B.J. McLeod
27th — Bubba Wallace
28th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29th — Anthony Alfredo
30th — Josh Bilicki
31st — Ryan Newman
32nd — Ryan Preece
33rd — Justin Haley
34th — Ryan Ellis
35th — Quin Houff
36th — Cody Ware
37th — Chad Finchum
38th — David Starr
39th — Joey Gase
40th — Parker Kligerman