NASCAR Standings: Where Things Stand Ahead Of Last Round Of 8 Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are one race away from deciding the final four drivers.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway caused absolute mayhem for some of the drivers remaining in the final eight. Ryan Blaney finished 37th, while Kyle Busch came in 28th. Brad Keselowski finished in 17th.

One thing is for certain heading into the final Round of 8 race: Kyle Larson is moving on.

After that, plenty will be decided in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. Here are the standings of the remaining eight drivers heading into Sunday’s race.

1. Kyle Larson

2. Chase Elliott

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kyle Busch

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Brad Keselowski

8. Joey Logano

Busch, despite leaving Kansas still above the cutline after his 28th-place finish, has the thinnest of margins for error. He is up just one point on Blaney, three on Truex Jr. and six on Keselowski.

Logano at this point is a longshot, trailing Busch by 26.