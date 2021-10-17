Nathan Eovaldi Explains Brief Injury Scare In Red Sox-Astros Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

For a moment, it looked like the Red Sox’s stellar Saturday in Houston was going to be a bit spoiled.

Nathan Eovaldi had a minor injury scare amid his latest postseason gem. The right-hander appeared to be somewhat uncomfortable after inducing a José Altuve pop up to first base in the fifth inning, which prompted manager Alex Cora and Boston’s medical staff to emerge from the dugout.

But after a brief meeting, Eovaldi stayed in the game and recorded the final out of the fifth. He also came back out for the sixth before giving way to the bullpen with one out in the inning.

Speaking with the media after the Red Sox’s 9-5 win in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, Eovaldi explained the sequence.

“Yeah. The pitch when he popped up to the first baseman, I felt like I kind of over-strided and I just felt a little grab in my back,” Eovaldi told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “That was really it. It feels fine now, but at the time I felt the grab. And then I was a little hesitant on throwing the next pitch, the curveball, and it was a bad pitch, and they came out and talked. And I’ve had it happen before during the game, and it hasn’t stopped me, so it’s just one of those things in the moment. Make sure everything feels good. And I think two fastballs to warm up, and I was fine to go.

“I don’t think it had anything for — any reason for them to take me out — or that had a reason for them taking me out. It’s just because I had given up the hit.”

All appears to be clear for Eovaldi on the injury front. In fact, the fireballer is feeling so good that he hopes to be available out of the bullpen for Monday’s Game 3 at Fenway Park.