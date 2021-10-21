NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is ready for the challenge of pitching in a potential elimination game.

The Red Sox pitcher will start in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Boston dropped Game 5 on Wednesday and now must win in order to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Eovaldi has been nails for the Red Sox all season and into the playoffs. He’s given his team a chance to win each outing and has been able to limit the damage.

There certainly is a lot of pressure that comes with pitching in a game that is a must-win, but Eovaldi always is up for the challenge.

“I love it. I feel like it’s what everybody wants to do,” Eovaldi told reporters Thursday, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “… There’s something about when everything is on the line that I feel like brings out the best in us.”

Boston is no stranger to elimination games, but it will need to be at its best both on offense and defense in order to force a Game 7 against a resilient Astros team.

Game 6 is Friday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.