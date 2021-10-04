NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees aren’t giving each other any bulletin board material ahead of their winner-takes-all standoff Tuesday.

At least, the starting pitchers aren’t.

Two Major League Baseball All-Stars will take the mound opposite each other, with Nathan Eovaldi and Gerrit Cole looking to help their teams take the American League Wild Card Game and extend their season.

Cole knows what he’s up against against Eovaldi, and shared his high praise for the Red Sox starter Monday in press conferences.

Eovaldi returned the sentiment.

“I’ve watched him and everything he does,” Eovaldi told reporters of Cole, who is 16-8 this season for New York with a 3.23 ERA in 30 starts.

“He’s easily a top five pitcher in the game right now. All his stuff’s electric. He commands the zone. He’s got four-plus pitches. It seems like every year he’s up at the top of the leader board with strikeouts, and he limits the walks and attacks the hitters. I mean, that’s some of the things that we’re going to have to be ready for tomorrow.”