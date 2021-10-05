Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox Prepare For Wild Card Clash With Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

It took all 162 games to do so, but Boston punched its ticket to the playoffs and welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park on Tuesday night in the American League Wild Card matchup.

Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the Red Sox and face off with the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole with a trip to the American League Division Series on the line.

