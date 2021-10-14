NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics look to bounce back from their preseason loss to the Orlando Magic when they battle the Miami Heat on Friday, but Boston will be without one of its core players.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Thursday reported the Celtics suspended Marcus Smart for Friday’s game for “breaching a team rule.”

“Smart and Celtics have discussed the matter, resolved it and he was with the team on road trip in Orlando and now Miami,” Charania tweeted.

Smart did not play in Boston’s one-point loss Wednesday.

The Celtics already are without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford due to COVID-19. Jayson Tatum also sat out against the Magic.

It’s unclear what rule Smart breached. But it appears everything has been talked about and it won’t impact Smart’s status for Boston’s regular season, which begins Oct. 20 against the New York Knicks.