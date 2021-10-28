NESN Logo Sign In

Joel Embiid reportedly is trying to make up for the absence of Ben Simmons.

The 76ers star is playing through an injury while Simmons tries to get “mentally prepared” to play for Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Embiid reportedly is dealing with a knee ailment that left him unable to walk.

“He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn’t walk for two days,” Shelburne said on “NBA Today.”

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Simmons and the 76ers. He was thrown out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers, suspended for the season opener and Embiid told reporters he didn’t want to babysit Simmons through this ordeal. This followed a summer of trade rumors.

Simmons has yet to play for the 76ers because he’s not mentally ready, and it’s unclear when, or if, he will return, so Embiid is making sure he remains on the court.

“They need one of them on the court, and (Embiid) wants to show leadership at this moment because you don’t want to fall behind to where you cannot come back,” Shelburne said.

Embiid scored just 14 points in Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks, which could be related to his knee pain.