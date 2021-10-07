NESN Networks To Broadcast 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament On Friday, Saturday

Here's when and where to watch all four games

by

WORCESTER, Mass. — Holy Cross has announced that the 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament, hosted Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at the DCU Center, will be aired live on NESN networks. All four games, featuring Holy Cross, No. 9 Quinnipiac, No. 6 Boston College and No. 18 Northeastern, will be available on NESN or NESN+.

At 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 8, Quinnipiac will play Boston College. Holy Cross versus Northeastern will follow at 7:30 p.m. NESN+ will air both games. At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, NESN+ will air Quinnipiac-Northeastern.

NESN will air the final game of the tournament, Holy Cross versus Boston College, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Fans outside of New England will be able to watch Holy Cross’ two games on FloHockey.

Fans can buy tickets to the Ice Breaker for $20 in a flash sale running until noon on Thursday, Oct. 7. Tickets can be purchased online at goholycross.com/icebreaker.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo
Previous Article

Who Will Be Red Sox’s X Factor Vs. Rays In ALDS? Here Are Our Picks
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Next Article

Bruce Cassidy Evaluates Linus Ullmark’s Start For Bruins In Preseason Finale

Picked For You

Related