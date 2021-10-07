NESN Networks To Broadcast 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament On Friday, Saturday

NESN Logo Sign In

WORCESTER, Mass. — Holy Cross has announced that the 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament, hosted Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at the DCU Center, will be aired live on NESN networks. All four games, featuring Holy Cross, No. 9 Quinnipiac, No. 6 Boston College and No. 18 Northeastern, will be available on NESN or NESN+.

At 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 8, Quinnipiac will play Boston College. Holy Cross versus Northeastern will follow at 7:30 p.m. NESN+ will air both games. At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, NESN+ will air Quinnipiac-Northeastern.

NESN will air the final game of the tournament, Holy Cross versus Boston College, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Fans outside of New England will be able to watch Holy Cross’ two games on FloHockey.

Fans can buy tickets to the Ice Breaker for $20 in a flash sale running until noon on Thursday, Oct. 7. Tickets can be purchased online at goholycross.com/icebreaker.