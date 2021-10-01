New Tom Brady Show Explains Bill Belichick’s Impact On Ex-Patriots QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has mostly tried to keep the focus on the present ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium.

But a clip from his upcoming ESPN documentary series, “Man in the Arena,” released Friday hearkened back to the early days of Brady’s NFL career, when he was a young quarterback learning all he could from head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady’s weekly Tuesday meetings with Belichick, the QB said in the doc, were vital to his development.

“When I look back at that time (in New England) it was a really growth stage part of my career,” Brady said. “It was a development of myself as a player but also a person off the field. I was soaking up all the information. Even today, I look at some of these young players and they’re like, ‘What do you think of this guy in his third year or fourth year?’ In my mind, I’m thinking, OK, he’s talented, but who is going to teach him how to evolve and grow? Who is going to assist him in learning what football is all about? What his knowledge is?

“I had Coach Belichick there to teach me. Every Tuesday, we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup and their strengths and weaknesses. What we could attack. What he was watching and how I could see the things that he saw so I could gain confidence and anticipate.”

"I had coach Belichick there to teach me." @TomBrady on his relationship with his former coach.



Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, coming next month to @ESPNPlus ? pic.twitter.com/rlGatGo9Yy — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2021

That Tuesday meeting tradition has continued in the post-Brady era, as Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones explained earlier this week.