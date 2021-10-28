New York Post Calls David Ortiz ‘Breakout TV Star’ Of MLB Postseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Did the New York Post write something nice about the Red Sox for a change? Well, kind of.

We’re used to the publication posting cheeky headlines and snarky articles about Boston which often don’t age well, but on Wednesday, sports media columnist Andrew Marchand gave credit where credit is due.

David Ortiz is as electric on a broadcast as he was in the batters box.

“Ortiz’s energy and presence have made him the breakout TV star this October,” Marchand wrote in a recent column for the New York Post.

“As a player, Ortiz took a little while to bloom, but he became a star on the field in part because of his personality and his ability to come up large in big spots. He brought a curse-breaking charisma to the Red Sox clubhouse. And, in doing so, he became the center of Boston’s baseball universe. He has done it again on Fox’s pre- and-postgame show because of his infectious charisma.”

Marchand went on to write that in improving his own craft, Ortiz has also made Alex Rodriguez better and “looser” on camera — because who doesn’t love some fun Red Sox-Yankees banter.

Of course, the Red Sox making a deep run in the postseason probably further accentuated Big Papi’s personality, but the potential is there.