It’s been a tough two years for many across the United States thanks to the pandemic.

But the way NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled it all apparently helped him earn a total of almost $128 million over the leagues past two fiscal years.

The New York Times on Thursday reported how much Goodell made from the NFL via a combination of his salary, bonuses and other benefits. The information was shared at the recent owners meetings held this week in New York City, according to the Times’ four unnamed sources.

A significant amount of his compensation during that time was due to the work he did leading the league through a new labor deal and media rights packages.

Last year, he voluntarily gave up his salary during the pandemic to ease the economic burden of the NFL and ensure that others remain employed. Now, according to the Times, the nine-figure income over the last two-years ranks him among the highest paid executives in the country.