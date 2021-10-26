NFL Insider Not Ruling Out Russell Wilson Joining This Team In Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Russell Wilson potential trade saga was one of the more noteworthy chapters of the most recent NFL offseason.

Dan Graziano would not be surprised if the football world experiences déjà vu next spring.

The Wilson-less Seahawks looked awful Monday night in a home loss to the Saints. But New Orleans, quarterbacked by Jameis Winston, didn’t look a whole better. Improving under center very well could be Sean Payton and Co.’s top priority once their 2021 season comes to a close.

Maybe that improvement could come in the form of Wilson, who we know had a level of interest in the Saints as recently as March. Graziano, a respected NFL insider, believes the potential pairing is something to monitor.

“There’s no doubt that that is a possibility,” Graziano said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” If this Seahawks season spirals down as it has started to, it is entirely possible that we are talking about Russell Wilson possibly going somewhere else next offseason. Remember, the Saints were one of those four teams that were on the list that his agent, on the record, gave to Adam Schefter, who has about eight million Twitter followers and knew for a fact it was going to be publicly disseminated. So yes, keep an eye out for that.”

The other teams on the aforementioned list were the Cowboys, Bears and Raiders. Dallas has no reason to move off of Dak Prescott and Chicago invested its top pick in the 2021 draft on Justin Fields. Derek Carr is not a world-beater by any stretch, but he’s been above-average for Las Vegas thus far this season.

Of course, Wilson very well could have a brand-new list in a few months. But if the superstar signal-caller remains intrigued by New Orleans, the Saints should go on an all-out pursuit.