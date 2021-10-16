NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton on Friday teased across social media that he had an announcement to make Saturday.

Could we know what it is before he confirms?

Newton reportedly is vaccinated against COVID-19 and that while there is “nothing imminent” surrounding his free-agent status, teams that have been in contact with the quarterback have been told he received his vaccination.

“Nothing really imminent with Newton right now. But teams have had communication throughout the first couple weeks of the season with him. And I am told that those teams have been told that Cam Newton is vaccinated,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said during “Good Morning Football.” “… Now this was a big topic in the preseason. Remember he had to be down for five days because he didn’t keep up with the cadence of the testing…”

From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. pic.twitter.com/SefERRGLfH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2021

Newton re-signed with the New England Patriots in the offseason and, as Garafolo eluded to, missed five days of practice due to a miscommunication between him and the team when he traveled out of state for an appointment.

He later was released from the Patriots and since has been a free agent.