NFL Rumors: Patriots Players’ Initial Reactions To Stephon Gilmore Release

Patriots players, like the fans, were stunned Wednesday morning upon learning about the release of Stephon Gilmore.

New England reportedly let the star cornerback go after failing to reach a contract restructure. Gilmore confirmed the news in a social media post, thanking the Patriots organization and fanbase.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi offered some additional context, including initial reactions from Gilmore’s now-former teammates.

“Gilmore was open to taking a sweetened one-year deal, per source, much like he did a season ago,” Giardi tweeted. “I’ve reached out to several of his teammates already this morning and none were aware. One responded, ‘damn, that’s crazy.’ “

Gilmore signed with New England before the 2017 season and enjoyed a successful four-year run, reaching two Super Bowls (winning one) and earning the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Barring a major addition, the Patriots will proceed with J.C. Jackson as their No. 1 cornerback for the foreseeable future.