NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Won’t Make Panthers Debut In Week 7

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore will have to wait at least one more week to make his 2021 debut, and debut with his new team in Carolina.

Gilmore, formerly of the New England Patriots, was not activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Week 7, according to ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton. Carolina will take on the injured-depleted New York Giants on Sunday.

Newton shared that Gilmore did not travel to New York, but should be ready for Carolina’s Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pro Bowl corner Stephon Gilmore was NOT activated from PUP and will not make his debut for the Panthers on Sunday against the Giants. He should be ready for next week?s game at Atlanta. He did not travel to New York. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 23, 2021

The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers for a modest sixth-round pick. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year did not a play a game for the Patriots this season after starting the year on the PUP list.