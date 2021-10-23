NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Won’t Make Panthers Debut In Week 7

Gilmore has yet to play during the 2021 campaign

by

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore will have to wait at least one more week to make his 2021 debut, and debut with his new team in Carolina.

Gilmore, formerly of the New England Patriots, was not activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Week 7, according to ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton. Carolina will take on the injured-depleted New York Giants on Sunday.

Newton shared that Gilmore did not travel to New York, but should be ready for Carolina’s Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers for a modest sixth-round pick. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year did not a play a game for the Patriots this season after starting the year on the PUP list.

