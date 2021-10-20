NESN Logo Sign In

The Deshaun Watson trade saga might be nearing its conclusion.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that the Texans finally could be getting close to dealing their star quarterback to the Miami Dolphins.

People familiar with the negotiations told McClain a trade could happen this week. If not, the Texans and Dolphins reportedly would like to finalize a deal before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

This obviously is huge news that would shake the NFL to its core. Watson, one of the best QBs in the NFL, has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to the offseason, with Miami often floated as a potential landing spot.

McClain reported Wednesday that talks between the Dolphins and Texans — which have been on and off for months — have intensified into serious negotiations.

It’s unclear what the Dolphins would give up in a potential Watson trade. The Texans have been asking for three first-round draft picks and two second-rounders, per McClain, and it’s natural to wonder if Miami will ship quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Houston as part of the deal.

Watson has a no-trade clause and therefore needs to approve any trade. That likely won’t be an issue in this instance, though, as the Dolphins reportedly have been high on Watson’s list since he requested a trade following the 2020 NFL season.