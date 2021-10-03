NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Requested This Of Patriots For Foxboro Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will honor the greatest player in the history of their franchise Sunday night, but maybe not to as great of an extent as initially planned.

Prior to the highly anticipated Week 4 matchup between New England and Tampa Bay, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed the plan to celebrate Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. A one-minute video tribute will air on the Jumbotron before the Bucs take to the field, and the primetime game will be paused if/when Brady breaks the record for the most passing yards in NFL history.

During an appearance Sunday morning on FOX, league insider Jay Glazer reported Brady requested the recognition for the potential record break be limited to a pause and not a full-fledged stop.

Glazer’s report coincides with Brady’s approach to his Foxboro return. The future Hall of Fame quarterback in an interview leading up to the contest made it clear he won’t be doing any reminiscing or feeling nostalgic when plays in the stadium he called home for two decades.

So as everyone and their mother probably could have expected, Brady’s focus will be laser-sharp when he battles the Patriots for the first time in his career.