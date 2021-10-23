NFL Rumors: Why Former Patriot Chris Hogan Is Retiring From Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Hogan wasn’t present at New Orleans Saints practice Saturday. Now it’s becoming clear why.

The team placed the 32-year-old wide receiver on their reserve/retired list later that afternoon, and we’ll see if this really is it for the former New England Patriot.

According to Saints’ insider Nick Underhill, Hogan informed the team he planned to retire earlier this week, after mulling the decision over at home in with his pregnant wife. Underhill reports a little more went into the decision than just that.

“Hogan was facing a suspension and was likely going to miss some time,” Underhill reported via Twitter. “He was previously on medication that he didn’t have a slip for when he returned to the NFL. Wasn’t thinking of it. Failed a test.”

Hogan was playing professional lacrosse with the Whipsnakes of Premier League Lacrosse when an opportunity with the Saints presented itself before this season.

After injuries derailed his stint with the New York Jets, Hogan turned to the sport he played collegiately. We’ll see if he returns to the PLL or retires for good.

Hogan played 11 seasons in the NFL, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII with the Patriots.