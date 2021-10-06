NFL Rumors: Why Stephon Gilmore Wanted To Stay With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Amid all the contract talks, Stephon Gilmore reportedly had one goal in mind: Find a resolution with the New England Patriots.

That, obviously, did not happen.

Gilmore reportedly was cut by the Patriots on Wednesday morning, bringing an end to months upon months of uncertainty. He was angling for a new contract that paid him what he was worth, while also dealing with a quad injury that had him beginning the season on the PUP list.

The Patriots and Gilmore got a clean break, though. But according to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Gilmore, for myriad reasons, did want things to work with the Patriots.

“My understanding is that yesterday evening & this morning have been an emotional experience for CB Stephon Gilmore,” Anderson tweeted Wednesday. “Not only will he be changing teams, moving family, kids changing school, his original intent was to find a resolution in NE, that also credited his worth, even now.”

Indeed, Gilmore had been with the Patriots since 2017, so there is probably a ton of familiarity for his family in New England. At the same time, it’s understandable that he didn’t want to take less than his market value, and now he’ll get his pick of teams on the open market.