NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 5

We got clipped.

The New Orleans Saints fumbled away an 11-point lead with nine minutes left only to watch the New York Giants mount a crunch-time comeback en route to an overtime victory. It served as a brutal blow to head coach Sean Payton, Saints fans who were celebrating their first home game in 21 months, as well as the countless NFL survivor league players who took the eight-point home favorite.

Then again, those who took the Saints probably can find some solace in the fact the New York Jets — yes, the Jets! — defeated the injury-depleted Tennessee Titans.

Our other two recommended teams — Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals — earned wins. All three teams we believed should be avoided — Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers — had no problem covering their respective spreads.

Still, even after a loss, the show goes on for this specific exercise. So here are three teams to pick and three others to avoid entering Week 5 of your NFL survivor league. All betting lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Three teams to pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10, -490 moneyline)

Opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

The Buccaneers secondary is dealing with a laundry list of injuries, but will it really matter with Jacoby Brissett behind center for Miami? If you, like us, are just trying to get back in the win column, you may have to pull the trigger on the Bucs earlier than you would have liked. Then again, Tampa Bay has enticing matchups against the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons (twice) and Jets if you’re in position to push them down the road.

New England Patriots (-8.5, -410 moneyline)

Opponent: at. Houston Texans

The Patriots by no means should invoke a lot of confidence — their offensive line, among other things, has not been good — but the reality is there’s probably two games you choose them in a survivor league this season. It comes down to this week against the 1-3 Texans or Week 7 at home against the Jets. If you’re still unbeaten on the season, this may be a spot you reach a bit in order to save a playoff contender for down the road.