NFL Deletes Its Own Tweet Promoting CeeDee Lamb Taunting Jalen Mills

by

The NFL on Sunday flagged its own social media team for taunting.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb waved goodbye to Patriots corner Jalen Mills on Sunday after scoring the game-winning overtime touchdown in Dallas’s dramatic 35-29 victory over New England. Lamb went on to throw shade at Patriots cornerbacks during his postgame news conference.

The NFL, whose handling of taunting penalties has been inconsistent at best this season, tweeted a video promoting Lamb’s gesture toward Mills. The tweet was deleted within minutes.

Here’s a screenshot:

The Cowboy’s official Twitter account is holding firm on its tweet, though.

That the NFL, a multi-billion dollar behemoth, is that worried about its image is rather bizarre. Just own it, guys.

