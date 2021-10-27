NESN Logo Sign In

It’s one of the most interesting times on the NFL calendar with the league’s trade deadline quickly approaching.

We proposed seven trades that we could see happening before Tuesday’s deadline, including a handful that feature teams waving the white flag on the campaign while others pushing their chips to the middle of the table after getting off to promising starts.

Away we go.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins

Watson is not going to play another game in Houston, and now it’s a matter of whether the three-time Pro Bowler can get his legal situation figured out. It seems Watson isn’t willing to settle on the 22 civil suits he’s facing, but perhaps he’ll feel otherwise if it means he can get out of Houston. The Dolphins, while not the only team that could land Watson, seem to be the most likely of landing spots.

Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson to Las Vegas Raiders

Robinson has been dealt a very poor hand throughout his eight-year tenure in both team record — played on two teams that finished better than .500 — and quarterback play. Now, playing on the franchise tag and nearing another shot at free agency, should be the time the lowly Bears move the wideout. Robinson, 28, certainly could benefit from a change of scenery (essentially, getting away from Matt Nagy). A trade to the Raiders, and a competent signal-caller in Derek Carr, would be a lot of fun.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack to Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens seem to finally have been grounded after a flurry of injuries to their running back group before the season started. Most recently against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, Baltimore running backs combined for 29 yards on 11 carries. Two weeks prior, in a Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens were held to 24 yards on 11 carries. Mack would greatly provide a boost to Lamar Jackson & Co., while the Colts get something in return for a player that is third on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks to Green Bay Packers

Cooks depicted his unhappiness with a tweet Wednesday after the Texans reportedly traded running back Mark Ingram. Could Cooks be next? Possibly. And the Packers have long searched for a No. 2 wideout to complement Davante Adams. The speedster Cooks — who has 45 receptions for 502 yards in his age-28 season — would provide Rodgers with another pass-catching threat. Cooks, despite the fact he’s been on the move as much as he has, continues to put together productive campaigns. He has tallied 1,000-yard seasons in five of the last six seasons and we’re willing to bet he’d continue that output with Rodgers throwing him the ball.