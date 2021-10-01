NFL Odds: How Sharp Bettors Are Affecting Week 4 Betting Lines

NESN Logo Sign In

Sharps versus squares. It?s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don?t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these ?sharps vs. squares? matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don?t align, there?s a good chance that they disagree.

Let?s dive into some of the biggest ?sharps vs. squares? showdowns in Week 4.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

(-6.5) TENNESSEE TITANS AT NEW YORK JETS — 44.5 TOTAL

The Jets are perennial losers and possibly even the laughingstock of the league. With that in mind, the public unsurprisingly wants nothing to do with them. The Titans have garnered 70% of the spread tickets in this matchup, and who knows how many people have the Titans in moneyline parlays and teasers.

That said, the sharps see the red flags with the Titans, and they are all over the Jets. The Titans are potentially going to be without their two top receivers in this matchup, which would leave them with an extremely weak group at the position.

The sharps have teed off on the Jets all week, which has caused this line to drop under the key number of seven. It remains to be seen if they still like the Jets at this number, but they clearly like them at +7 or better.