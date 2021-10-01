NFL Week 4 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize

At this point in the NFL season, teams are starting to shape up and show how they stack up against the competition.
That’s good for betters who can make more educated wagers based on what they’ve seen so far.
That’s where NESN comes in with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, returning to NESN Games for Week 4.
Sign up now for the Week 4 contest at NESN Games, make your against-spread-picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have yourself a big week.
Here are the six games on the docket.
New York Giants at (-7.5) New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers at (-4.5) Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks at (-3.5) San Francisco
Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) at New England Patriots
Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two, or check out this week’s episode of “The Spread” podcast.
Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate the return of the NFL.