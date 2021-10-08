NFL Week 5 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL season is in full swing as teams are making their mark on their competitors week in and week out.

Some NFL odds are turning out to be obvious, while others seemingly are up in the air each week. Bettors who make more-educated wagers are improving their chances of winning moving forward.

That’s where NESN Games comes in with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, this time for Week 5.

Sign up now for the Week 5 contest at NESN Games, make your against-spread-picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have a big week.

Here are the six games on the docket:

Green Bay Packers at (-2.5) Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at (-8.5) Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) at Washington Football Team

Miami Dolphins at (-9.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants at (-6.5) Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two, or check out this week’s episode of “The Spread” podcast.