Bruins Sign Charlie McAvoy To Eight-Year Contract Extension

UPDATE (10:45 A.M.): The Bruins announced Friday that they’ve signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year contract extension with an annual NHL cap hit of $9.5 million.

McAvoy, 23, originally was selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

ORIGINAL STORY: Don Sweeney and Cam Neely hinted the Boston Bruins were close to a contract extension with Charlie McAvoy, and it appears the sides since have worked out a deal.

According to several reports Friday morning, the Bruins agreed to terms on an eight-year extension with the 23-year-old defenseman.

Longtime NHL insider Bob McKenzie first reported the news, while Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed it.

The reported deal has an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.

LeBrun broke down the terms, reporting McAvoy will receive $26.5 million in signing bonuses and $49.5 million in salary for $76 million total.