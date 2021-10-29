Joel Quenneville Resigns As Panthers Coach Amid Blackhawks Scandal

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): The Florida Panthers announced Joel Quenneville has resigned.

Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell issued a statement:

“After the release of the Jenner & Block investigative report on Tuesday afternoon, we have continued to diligently review the information within that report, in addition to new information that has recently become available. It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable. It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for. No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. Quite simply, he was failed. We praise his bravery and courage in coming forward.”

They did not announce the interim coach.

ORIGINAL STORY: Joel Quenneville may have coached his final NHL game with the Florida Panthers.

As the details of the sexual assault scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks continue to emerge, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported Thursday that there would be “a coaching change coming shortly” within the organization.

David Dwork of WPLG 10 News in Miami said shortly after Quenneville “is out as Panthers head coach.”