NHL Season Preview: One Musing For Each Of League’s 32 Teams

Florida Panthers — We remain convinced the Panthers will be a very good team this season. They gave the Lightning a decent fight in the playoffs last season, and with some retooling in the offseason might be ready to fight for something other than a wild card.

Los Angeles Kings — The signing of Philip Danault indicated they think they’re ready to compete, and they might be, the Kings are a team to watch this season.

Minnesota Wild — The Wild have a ton of exciting young players, and hopefully this season Marco Rossi will be among them. He had a major health scare last season, but came out of the 2020 draft as one of the most NHL-ready players. It would be a great story if he has a nice year.

Montreal Canadiens — It feels like the Canadiens are walking a tightrope. Probably no Shea Weber, Carey Price is out to start the season and they lost Danault in the offseason. It will be a tall task for them to even get to the playoffs, no less the Stanley Cup Final again.

Nashville Predators — We are about to find out just how good Juuse Saros is. Some guys fare fine as the clear No. 1, others are best when they are in a split tandem, which is what he had been doing with Pekka Rinne. The Predators are like Calgary, seemingly on the precipice of a teardown, and they can’t afford to have bad goaltending.

New Jersey Devils — The Devils are going to be better. They might not be out of rebuild mode just yet, but there is some direction there, and, if nothing else, they could be playing meaningful games in March and April.

New York Islanders — Hands up, we find the Islanders remarkably boring to watch — but it’s for that reason they are so good. They are defensively sound and structured in all three zones, and one of these days they’ll finally push through.

New York Rangers — They can say otherwise, but Tom Wilson is in their head after what happened last season. Barclay Goodrow is definitely not worth the contract he got, and the Ryan Reaves addition was just superfluous. They have a lot of promise, but they’d be wise not to railroad it by getting obsessed with being tougher.

Ottawa Senators — They need to figure out the deal with Brady Tkachuk, because that is a contract they cannot afford to bungle. Ottawa has a ton of exciting young players and is heading in the right direction, but the Sens need Tkachuk in order to make that happen.

Philadelphia Flyers — This is a huge year for Carter Hart. He was a puddle last season, as was the rest of the team. Now is the time for him to show which version of him is the aberration, and the guess is that whichever way he goes, the rest of his team will join him.