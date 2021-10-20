NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta may be headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame after his start in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, at least.

Pivetta, who is from Victoria, British Columbia, threw five innings at Fenway Park on Tuesday for the Boston Red Sox. Doing so brought his postseason career innings total to 13 2/3, which ranks second all-time for a Canadian player.

The record is 16 2/3 innings, set by longtime Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Francis.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame recognized his accomplishments in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Pivetta also became the eighth Canadian player to get the start in a playoff game.

All of his postseason innings have come through three games with the Red Sox, with 4 2/3 innings in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and four more in an electric extra-innings showing in Game 3.