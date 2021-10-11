Nick Pivetta’s Relief Heroics Reminded Us Of Nathan Eovaldi In 2018 World Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta remembers watching Nathan Eovaldi pitch the game that etched his name in Red Sox history forever.

It was Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, and though Boston dropped the game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, no one could forget how good Eovaldi was in more than six innings of relief.

As Pivetta came in for extra innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday, a game started by Eovaldi, Red Sox fans started getting déjà vu.

Pivetta pitched four frames to get Boston to the 13th inning, giving up three hits with seven strikeouts to allow for a walk-off win that went the Red Sox’s way this time.

“I definitely have taken a lot from Nate and what he’s done and he’s helped me prepare for these situations,” Pivetta said after the game, via NESN’s postgame coverage. “I did watch that game, I was watching it, so I was aware of it but you know, in the moment I’m just trying to go up there and throw zeros and do the best I possibly can so our offense can come through for us.”

Eovaldi didn’t pitch so bad himself, going five innings and allowing two earned off three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

The Red Sox and Rays go back at it for Game 4 on Sunday, with first pitch at 7:07 p.m. ET.