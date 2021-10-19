NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones impressed a number of people with his toughness and drive to compete Sunday against a better Dallas Cowboys team at Gillette Stadium.

Just don’t expect FS1’s Nick Wright to be among them any time soon.

Wright, during an episode of “First Things First” on Monday following New England’s Week 6 loss, struck much of the same tone regarding Jones as he has throughout the season.

Wright specifically harped on Jones’ 75-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne, which came one play after the rookie signal-caller threw a pick-six to Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“It was a terrible pass,” Wright said of that touchdown throw to Bourne, which ultimately helped the Patriots take a 29-26 lead in the final two minutes.

“First of all, is because sometimes you make a terrible throw like this one and you score anyway because the defense screws up. This is a pick,” Wright said. “Mac Jones tried to go back-to-back picks to lose the game. The (Cowboys) safety just runs behind the play so the idea, but that’s why you take chances, that’s why you push the ball down the field.”

Wright, who had previously made fun of the Patriots offense for keeping the training wheels on the first-rounder, believes that was much of the same six weeks into the season.