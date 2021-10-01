Nick Wright Rips Patriots’ ‘Bad’ Roster, QB While Predicting Bucs Blowout

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Wildes predicted Friday on FS1’s “First Things First” that the New England Patriots will upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium.

Nick Wright, on the other hand, expects the defending Super Bowl champions to take care of business, which he explained by ripping Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and most of the Patriots’ roster and coaching staff.

“You’ve got a bad quarterback. You’ve got a bad roster. Are you poorly coached? I don’t know,” Wright said, before pointing to New England’s late-game defensive brain fart in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. “It’s a six-point game in the fourth quarter (against the Saints), and you’ve got 10 guys on the line of scrimmage. That ain’t great.

“So, I’m not sure what we want to do with the guarantee. But this is me to you — because we used to be friends — trying to give you an olive branch, and it’s a little television intervention: To just prepare yourself for what’s going to be three and a half hours of hell for you, personally, Sunday night.”

You can see Wright’s full takedown below.

What are the chances that Bill Belichick & the Pats upset Tom Brady & the Bucs?



The Bucs enter Sunday’s highly anticipated showdown as heavy favorites. Not only does Brady figure to be a man on a mission while facing his former team for the first time. Tampa Bay also has looked impressive for the most part this season, despite losing in Week 3 to the Los Angeles Rams, whereas New England has serious issues that need to be addressed, particularly on offense.