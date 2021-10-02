N’Keal Harry Reportedly Activated By Patriots, Eligible To Play Against Bucs

Harry missed the first three games while on injured reserve

by

N’Keal Harry is back.

The Patriots on Saturday activated the third-year receiver off injured reserve and added him to the 53-man roster, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Harry missed the first three games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury he suffered during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2019 first-round pick, who returned to practice this week, is eligible to play Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. There is no guarantee he plays, however.

Harry, after publicly requesting a trade early in the summer, enjoyed a resurgent training camp and preseason before hurting his shoulder. Most importantly, he demonstrated strong chemistry with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

If he can pick up where he left off in August, and stay healthy, Harry could provide a huge boost to New England’s passing attack.

The Patriots and Bucs kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski Could Miss Weeks With Rib Injury
Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar, Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov
Previous Article

Bruins Weekly Notes: Who Will Secure Boston’s Three Fourth-Line Jobs?
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Next Article

What Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Texted To Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta On Saturday

Picked For You

Related