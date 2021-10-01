Orioles Troll Red Sox With New Twitter Avatar After Playing Spoiler

NESN Logo Sign In

The Baltimore Orioles just took two of three from the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The series meant very little for the Orioles, who now enter the final weekend of the 2021 season with the second-most losses (107) in Major League Baseball, but it had major ramifications for the Red Sox, who are battling with three teams — the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays — for an American League wild-card spot.

The Orioles were well aware of the stakes the Red Sox faced, and they seemed to relish playing the role of spoiler, a position they’ve found themselves in before. This was evident before Tuesday’s series opener, when the Orioles agreed to “form an alliance” with the Mariners (a play on a skit from “The Office”), and then again after Thursday’s finale, when the O’s changed their Twitter avatar to zing the Sox.

Take a look:

Perhaps you’re wondering: Who the heck is that guy?

Well, it’s Robert Andino, whose walk-off single for the Orioles against the Red Sox on Sept. 28, 2011, put the finishing touches on Boston’s monumental collapse that season.

Now, if the Red Sox don’t make the playoffs this season, it won’t be quite as bad, from a historical perspective. But it’ll still be a major disappointment for a team that not long ago looked destined to reach the postseason and perhaps even win the American League East.