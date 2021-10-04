Pacific Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2021-22 NHL Season

Outlook: Let’s get nuts, shall we? This is in part because this division is so wide open, but they have the goaltending, and their defense should be good, too. The big question is: Who will score goals for them? Jordan Eberle looks like the leading candidate at this point, and that could be problematic, but they have a lot of high-upside guys that could catch fire (Morgan Geekie, anyone?).

Edmonton Oilers (Odds to win division: +380)

Notable additions: Warren Foegele, Duncan Keith, Brendan Perlini, Zach Hyman, Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci

Notable subtractions: Ethan Bear, Adam Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov, Jujhar Khaira

Outlook: It’s the goaltending for the Oilers that keeps us from putting them higher. They’ll be fine up front, especially with the Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman additions, but the defense, especially without Oskar Klefbom (LTIR) and Adam Larsson (Seattle) could be a mess, especially in front of Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith.

Los Angeles Kings (Odds to win division: +5000)

Notable additions: Alexander Edler, Phillip Danault, Viktor Arvidsson

Notable subtractions: None, really

Outlook: The Kings seem to believe the rebuild is over. The Alex Edler move is fine, but going out and getting the best center on the market this offseason in Danault, plus the shrewd addition of Arvidsson, are moves you don’t generally make if you don’t think you’re ready to compete. They have some promising youngsters and even in their rebuild they were really tough to play against, so they might be ready to push.

Vancouver Canucks (Odds to win division: +1800)

Notable additions: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Jason Dickinson, Tucker Poolman, Nic Petan, Luke Schenn, Travis Hamonic, Jaroslav Halak

Notable subtractions: Nate Schmidt, Jay Beagle, Braden Holtby Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, Alex Edler

Outlook: Talk about a team with a lot at stake. It cost them dearly, but they got some awful deals off their books while bringing in a suspect contract (Oliver Ekman-Larsson) but also an exciting young-ish player in Conor Garland. There’s way too much talent in Vancouver for them to be bad, but that hasn’t stopped them before from stinking, so we’re skeptical until they prove they can put it all together.

Calgary Flames (Odds to win division: +1000)

Notable additions: Erik Gudbranson, Brad Richardson, Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Dan Vladar, Nikita Zadorov, Tyler Pitlick

Notable subtractions: Joakim Nordstrom, Derek Ryan, Dominik Simon