Panthers Safety Shares First Impression Of Stephon Gilmore

The Panthers could be in store for an exciting weekend, and we’re not talking about the franchise possibly making headway on a Deshaun Watson trade.

Stephon Gilmore potentially could make his Carolina debut when his new team visits the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons for a Week 8 matchup. Gilmore was on New England’s physically unable to perform list when the Patriots traded him earlier this month, so he was ineligible to play until this week.

Gilmore has been practicing with the Panthers, though, and it appears he came to the organization as advertised. Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn on Thursday marveled at Gilmore’s intelligence, per WCNC’s Nick Carboni, and revealed the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year has even run Panthers receiver’s routes “for them.”

The superstar cornerback won’t have to wait very long to stick it to his former team. The Patriots are set to visit the Panthers in Week 9.