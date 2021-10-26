Retired Patriot Patrick Chung Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Assault

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Chung is in some hot water.

The longtime New England Patriots safety was arrested Monday in Milton, Mass., and charged with alleged assault and battery of a household/family member, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Tuesday morning. Chung also was charged with allegedly vandalizing property.

The 34-year-old reportedly was arraigned Tuesday in Quincy, Mass. Follow NESN.com for more updates on this story as they become available.

This isn’t the first time Chung has endured legal issues. In 2019, he faced a felony cocaine-possession charge in New Hampshire, but the charges later were dismissed.

Chung officially retired from the NFL last March. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Patriots, who took him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Chung won three Super Bowls in New England.